FILE - In this July 19, 2016, file photo, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he is sworn in at Government House in Canberra, Australia. Australia's constitutional ban on dual citizens becoming lawmakers is an unusual precaution against foreign interference in politics that critics have argued would eventually lead to problems in a multinational country with one of the highest immigration rates in the Western world. The High Court will be decide the fate of seven lawmakers that include Deputy Prime Minister Joyce. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo

Nation & World

An Australian court considers: Can dual citizens make laws?

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 8:31 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

As Australia's High Court considers the fate of seven lawmakers who could lose their seats because they also hold foreign citizenship, some in the nation of immigrants wonder whether it's time to nix a constitutional ban on dual nationals serving in Parliament.

Critics have long argued the unusual restriction could pose problems for a multicultural country with one of the highest immigration rates in the Western world.

The ban also raises questions about how fair it is that the citizenship policies of other countries could decide whether an Australian citizen can run for Parliament.

The High Court this week is exploring the ban in the case of seven lawmakers whose potential disqualification from Parliament could cost the government its slim legislative majority.

