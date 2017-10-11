In this Aug. 22, 2017 photo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Deputy Chief of Staff Kirstjen Nielsen speak together as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen as his next Secretary of Homeland Security. That’s according to three people familiar with decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss deliberations before a formal announcement. Nielsen was former DHS Secretary John Kelly’s deputy when he served in that role and moved with Kelly to the White House when he was tapped to be Trump’s chief of staff.
Nation & World

The Latest: Trump to nominate White House aide to head DHS

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 4:19 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen as secretary of Homeland Security (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to serve as his next secretary of Homeland Security.

Nielsen is currently the White House principal deputy chief of staff.

Nielsen formerly served as John Kelly's deputy when he held the post of Trump's first DHS secretary. She moved with Kelly to the White House when Trump tapped him as chief of staff.

The White House says Nielsen has "extensive professional experience in the areas of homeland security policy and strategy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and emergency management. "

She also worked for the Transportation and Security Administration under former President George W. Bush.

___

3:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate White House aide Kirstjen Nielsen as his next secretary of Homeland Security.

That's according to three people familiar with his decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations before a formal announcement.

Nielsen was former DHS Secretary John Kelly's deputy when he served in that role and moved with Kelly to the White House when he was tapped to be Trump's chief of staff.

Elaine Duke has been filling in as acting secretary in the meantime.

Neither the White House nor Nielsen responded to requests for comment.

Neilsen is an expert in homeland and national security policy. She previously worked as a special assistant to George W. Bush and for the Transportation Security Administration.

The plans were first reported by Politico.

