Andrew Wiggins signs contract extension with Timberwolves

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins 22) lays up a shot past Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif. The Timberwolves have signed Wiggins to a new contract extension. The Timberwolves announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that the two sides had reached agreement on a multiyear contract. Terms were not disclosed, but owner Glen Taylor said in August that he had offered Wiggins a five-year max contract worth $148 million.