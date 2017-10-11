Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, with Aaron C. Rouse, special agent in charge for the FBI in Nevada, discusses the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Law enforcement authorities on Monday made a significant change to the timeline of the mass shooting, saying the gunman shot a hotel security guard before he opened fire on concertgoers. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Erik Verduzco