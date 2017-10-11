Pro-independence supporters club hands during a rally as they watch Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaking in parliament, on a giant screen in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Puigdemont said the region remained committed to independence but said it should follow dialogue with the government in Madrid.
Pro-independence supporters club hands during a rally as they watch Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaking in parliament, on a giant screen in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Puigdemont said the region remained committed to independence but said it should follow dialogue with the government in Madrid. Felipe Dana AP Photo
Pro-independence supporters club hands during a rally as they watch Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaking in parliament, on a giant screen in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Puigdemont said the region remained committed to independence but said it should follow dialogue with the government in Madrid. Felipe Dana AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: German minister warns against independence bid

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 2:52 AM

MADRID

The Latest on the crisis over Catalonia's independence bid (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says a unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia would be "irresponsible."

Gabriel said in a written statement Wednesday, "Europe's strength lies in its unity and the peace that was brought by the European unity."

He said that "a solution can only be successful through talks based on the rule of law and within the frame of the Spanish constitution."

Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he would proceed with secession from Spain but was suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations.

The Spanish government is holding an urgent meeting Wednesday to discuss its next steps.

___

9:15 a.m.

The Spanish government has started an urgent meeting to discuss its next steps to halt the northeastern region of Catalonia from proceeding with a declaration of independence.

Spanish national television showed images of the ministers gathered around a tabled as the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, got underway.

Wednesday's meeting is taking place after Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said the previous day that he will proceed with the secession but is suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations in what is Spain's most serious political crisis in decades.

Rajoy is to address parliament later Wednesday.

___

8:45 a.m.

The Spanish government is to hold an urgent meeting to discuss its next steps to halt the northeastern region of Catalonia from proceeding with a declaration of independence.

Wednesday's meeting is taking place after Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said the previous day that he would proceed with the secession but was suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations.

Spain responded by saying the declaration was inadmissible, adding that it was based on an invalid independence referendum.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is to appear before parliament later Wednesday to discuss the referendum and what he plans to do next.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

    A mama bear and her two cubs broke into a pizzeria in Estes Park over the weekend - and they found the salami. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the overnight comedic caper. But the restaurant owners didn’t post the video for giggles. They’re looking out for the bears.

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital
Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

View More Video