Correction: College Basketball-Fraud Charges story

Suspended Auburn University assistant men's basketball coach, Chuck Person, leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, after an initial appearance before a magistrate judge. Person will remain free on $100,000 bond. He awaits trial along with three other coaches in a case in which the coaches and others are charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence the choices star athletes make about schools, sponsors, agents and financial advisers. Larry Neumeister AP Photo