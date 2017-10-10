These salami-stealing bears are fun to watch, but they highlight a deadly problem

More Videos 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Pause 1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 2:27 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 0:54 Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami A mama bear and her two cubs broke into a pizzeria in Estes Park over the weekend - and they found the salami. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the overnight comedic caper. But the restaurant owners didn’t post the video for giggles. They’re looking out for the bears. A mama bear and her two cubs broke into a pizzeria in Estes Park over the weekend - and they found the salami. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the overnight comedic caper. But the restaurant owners didn’t post the video for giggles. They’re looking out for the bears. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria

A mama bear and her two cubs broke into a pizzeria in Estes Park over the weekend - and they found the salami. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the overnight comedic caper. But the restaurant owners didn’t post the video for giggles. They’re looking out for the bears. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria