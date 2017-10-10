Wineries threatened, destroyed as fires sweep through California’s wine country

More Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Pause
Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:27

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: 'I think it becomes demoralizing' 5:33

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 0:54

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

  • Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

    At least five brush fires burning in northern California forced residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8, local media reported. This video shows a fire burning in the Mendocino area.

At least five brush fires burning in northern California forced residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8, local media reported. This video shows a fire burning in the Mendocino area. Instagram/terpaveli via Storyful
At least five brush fires burning in northern California forced residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8, local media reported. This video shows a fire burning in the Mendocino area. Instagram/terpaveli via Storyful

Nation & World

Wineries threatened, destroyed as fires sweep through California’s wine country

By Mike Dunne

Special to The Bee

October 10, 2017 11:34 AM

Just as the 2017 grape harvest was winding down in Northern California, many winemakers found themselves fleeing their vineyards and cellars as wind-driven wildfires tore through Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Joining thousands of others forced to vacate their homes and businesses Sunday night and Monday morning, vintners and growers have been retreating to evacuation centers and friends’ houses as efforts to contain the fires continue.

Representatives of law-enforcement agencies, vintners associations and wineries say they haven’t yet begun to tally the overall loss.

“At this time, we are still assessing the specific damage to Sonoma County vineyards as well as to our communities and neighbors,” said Karissa Kruse, president of the trade group Sonoma County Winegrowers, in a prepared statement.

Nonetheless, various news agencies and social-media posts have reported or speculated on damage and destruction to several north-state wineries.

Vineyards and wineries along the Silverado Trail on the east side of Napa Valley were especially jeopardized, with news outlets reporting that Signorello Vineyards has been destroyed and that neighboring Stags’ Leap Winery, William Hill, Chimney Rock and Darioush had been damaged or were threatened.

Photos of a partially burned sign for William Hill winery were published by several news outlets Monday. Lon Gallagher, a spokesperson for E.&J. Gallo, which owns William Hill, said the winery “sustained only minor cosmetic and landscaping damage, in addition to minimal vineyard damage.”

A spokesman for Treasury Wine Estates, whose brands include Stags’ Leap, Beringer, Acacia and Sterling in Napa Valley and Chateau St. Jean in Sonoma County, reported “limited damage to our infrastructures and sites. However, the fires are ongoing, and we still have limited access to all of our different assets.”

Flames, however, reportedly consumed other destinations frequented by wine tourists, including Willi’s Wine Bar, the Fountaingrove Inn and the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.

Farther north, representatives of the Mendocino County Tourism Commission confirmed that fire destroyed Frey Vineyards in Redwood Valley, a longtime producer of organic and biodynamic wines.

In addition to the loss of structures and plants from fires, growers and winemakers worry about wines developing “smoke taint” after grapes have been exposed to smoke and ash. But around two-thirds of the fruit already has been harvested, winemakers said, and most of the rest likely will be picked before it is marred.

“I’m not concerned about smoke taint yet, says Napa winemaker Alison Crowe, author of “The Winemaker’s Answer Book.” “You need some serious time and smoke density to make that stick.”

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Pause
Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:27

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: 'I think it becomes demoralizing' 5:33

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 0:54

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

  • Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

    A mama bear and her two cubs broke into a pizzeria in Estes Park over the weekend - and they found the salami. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the overnight comedic caper. But the restaurant owners didn’t post the video for giggles. They’re looking out for the bears.

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

View More Video