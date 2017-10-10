Kenya opposition leader withdraws from fresh election

FILE-- In this file photo of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga announces they will challenge the results of last week's presidential election in the Supreme Court and wage a campaign of "civil disobedience", at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the country's Supreme Court, saying the election commission has not made the changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote. Odinga made the surprise announcement Tuesday. It was his legal challenge that led the court to nullify the Aug. 8 election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won.
FILE-- In this file photo of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga announces they will challenge the results of last week's presidential election in the Supreme Court and wage a campaign of "civil disobedience", at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the country's Supreme Court, saying the election commission has not made the changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote. Odinga made the surprise announcement Tuesday. It was his legal challenge that led the court to nullify the Aug. 8 election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won. Ben Curtis-file AP Photo
FILE-- In this file photo of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga announces they will challenge the results of last week's presidential election in the Supreme Court and wage a campaign of "civil disobedience", at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has withdrawn his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the country's Supreme Court, saying the election commission has not made the changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote. Odinga made the surprise announcement Tuesday. It was his legal challenge that led the court to nullify the Aug. 8 election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won. Ben Curtis-file AP Photo

Nation & World

Kenya opposition leader withdraws from fresh election

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 10:11 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday shocked the country by withdrawing his candidacy for the fresh presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court, saying the election commission has not made changes to avoid the "irregularities and illegalities" cited in the nullified August vote.

It was Odinga's legal challenge that led the court to nullify the election that President Uhuru Kenyatta won. It was the first time a court had overturned the results of a presidential election in Africa. The court ordered a new election, set for Oct. 26.

"There's no intention" on the part of Kenya's election commission to undertake any changes before the new vote, Odinga told supporters. He said the commission had "stonewalled meaningful deliberations" on reforms to ensure the election is credible.

He warned that the upcoming vote could be run worse than the first one was.

In response, the election commission said on Twitter that it was meeting with its legal team and "will communicate way forward." It also tweeted a letter it sent Tuesday to Odinga's opposition coalition saying that "we have taken the necessary steps to guarantee the integrity of the fresh presidential elections."

Odinga had called for countrywide protests to urge reforms to the commission ahead of the new election.

The Supreme Court on Sept. 1 nullified Kenyatta's August re-election, citing illegalities in the vote and the election commission's refusal to allow scrutiny of its computer system. Justices said that by failing to allow the scrutiny of the computers, the commission failed to disprove Odinga's claim that hackers infiltrated the servers and manipulated the vote in favor of Kenyatta.

Kenyatta has said he does not want changes to the election commission. His Jubilee Party has instead used its parliamentary majority to push for changes in the electoral law ahead of the Oct. 26 vote.

The opposition says the changes are meant to make the transmission of election results a manual process that would have fewer safeguards against electoral fraud and would make it more difficult for the Supreme Court to annul an election.

"The only election the Jubilee administration is interested in is one that it must win, even unlawfully," Odinga said.

Kenyatta has said that even if Odinga won the fresh election, the ruling party's majority in parliament would impeach him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue
Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game 0:35

Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game

View More Video