Lawyer: Filipino doctor to fight US extradition, terror case

In this photo taken Aug. 14, 2017, Dr. Russell Salic is escorted in handcuffs for a preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines. Dr. Salic, a Filipino doctor accused by U.S. authorities of plotting attacks in New York City denies that he helped finance the disrupted plot and will fight a U.S. extradition request, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. AP Photo)