Family of black driver shot by white officer sues over death

Mary Stewart, mother of Luke Stewart, speaks in front of Euclid City Hall in Euclid, Ohio on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. The family of Luke Stewart, an unarmed black driver fatally shot by a white policeman, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. It alleges in the lawsuit, which was filed Monday, that Euclid is responsible for practices that led to Officer Matthew Rhodes shooting and killing the 23-year-old Luke Stewart in March. Dake Kang AP Photo