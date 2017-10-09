Danah Toschi and Jewell Lemon, two Fresno women who are fans of the "Rick and Morty" television show, arrived at this McDonald's in Modesto at 6 p.m. Friday to be at the front of the line for a limited-time giveaway of Szechuan sauce.
After riot-inducing Szechuan sauce fiasco, McDonald's promises to get it right

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 09, 2017 12:51 PM

McDonald’s learned a hard lesson this weekend: Hell hath no fury like a fanatic scorned.

The company tweeted an apology after hundreds of fans of the show “Rick & Morty,” a millennial favorite, drove hours – sometimes across state lines – to get a taste of the fast food chain’s legendary Szechaun sauce. Most came up empty handed and took to social media to bemoan the fact.

McDonald’s now says it will release the sauce – in bulk– this winter. In a statement on Twitter, the company promised to get it right.

“Our super-limited batch, though well intentioned, clearly wasn’t enough to meet that demand,” the company tweeted, in a major understatement of events.

In several locations, police were called in to disperse crowds. At one Detroit McDonald’s only 40 packets of sauce were released to a crowd that stretched around the block, and only 200 packets were released in all of Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve worked to opened every portal necessary,” McDonald’s writes in the statement. “We’re bringing more -- a lot more.”

Reading the actual tweet, it’s not clear when the sauce will be available and whether it will be available at all restaurants.

Meanwhile, some fans are still calling for a boycott, according to Fox News.

