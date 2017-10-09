Nation & World

Candidates for Virginia governor set for 3rd, final debate

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press

October 09, 2017 8:00 PM

WISE, Va.

The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor made pointed attacks at each other at their final debate ahead of Election Day next month.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam squared off Monday at the University of Virginia at Wise in the state's far southwest. The region, hit hard by a decline in coal mining, strongly backed Donald Trump in last year's presidential election.

But the president did not come up in the debate. Instead, Gillespie accused Northam of being an absentee lieutenant governor who had neglected rural Virginia, while Northam blasted Gillespie for his past career as a Washington lobbyist who has worked only to help the rich.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue
Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game 0:35

Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game

View More Video