Nelly arrested after woman accuses him of sexual assault on his tour bus near Seattle

St. Louis native Nelly was arrested Saturday outside Seattle after a woman said he sexually assaulted her.
Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested after a woman called 911 shortly before 4 a.m. and said she had been sexually assaulted on Nelly’s tour bus, which was in a Walmart parking lot, according to an Auburn (Wash.) Police Department statement posted Saturday.
Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn a few hours before, police said.
After investigating, officers took Nelly into custody about 4:40 a.m. and booked him into a jail facility in nearby Des Moines, Wash.
Scott Rosenblum, Nelly’s attorney, told the New York Post’s Page Six that his client is “the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.”
“This allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness,” he wrote.
Nelly was scheduled to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Wash., about a two-hour drive from Auburn, The Associated Press reported.
He was not listed on the jail roster as of noon Saturday.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
