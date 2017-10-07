Nelly has been arrested after a woman said he raped her outside Seattle.
Nelly arrested after woman accuses him of sexual assault on his tour bus near Seattle

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 07, 2017 12:01 PM

St. Louis native Nelly was arrested Saturday outside Seattle after a woman said he sexually assaulted her.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested after a woman called 911 shortly before 4 a.m. and said she had been sexually assaulted on Nelly’s tour bus, which was in a Walmart parking lot, according to an Auburn (Wash.) Police Department statement posted Saturday.

Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn a few hours before, police said.

After investigating, officers took Nelly into custody about 4:40 a.m. and booked him into a jail facility in nearby Des Moines, Wash.

Scott Rosenblum, Nelly’s attorney, told the New York Post’s Page Six that his client is “the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.”

“This allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness,” he wrote.

Nelly was scheduled to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Wash., about a two-hour drive from Auburn, The Associated Press reported.

He was not listed on the jail roster as of noon Saturday.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

