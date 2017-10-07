FILE - A Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo showing the entrance of an apartment building where police found an explosive device. Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris neighborhood with gas canisters that failed to ignite. A judicial official said on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt.
FILE - A Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo showing the entrance of an apartment building where police found an explosive device. Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris neighborhood with gas canisters that failed to ignite. A judicial official said on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo
FILE - A Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo showing the entrance of an apartment building where police found an explosive device. Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris neighborhood with gas canisters that failed to ignite. A judicial official said on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo

Nation & World

3 charged in mysterious, failed attack on Paris building

By ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

October 07, 2017 7:11 AM

PARIS

Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris neighborhood with gas canisters that failed to ignite.

A judicial official said on Saturday that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt. The official wasn't authorized to speak on the record in an ongoing investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said at a Friday news conference that investigators have yet to find a "logical explanation" for why the building was targeted.

Two of three men, identified as Aymen B. and Amine A., are among thousands on a list for radicalization. Aymen B.'s cousin, Samy B., also was charged.

All were held for attempted murder linked to a terrorist enterprise and transporting explosives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue
Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game 0:35

Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game

View More Video