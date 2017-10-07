3 charged in mysterious, failed attack on Paris building

FILE - A Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo showing the entrance of an apartment building where police found an explosive device. Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris neighborhood with gas canisters that failed to ignite. A judicial official said on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo