Nation & World

Filipino wanted in US terror plots stands accused at home

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 12:20 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine officials say a Filipino doctor linked to planned terror attacks in the United States was arrested earlier this year for alleged involvement in kidnappings and beheadings blamed on pro-Islamic State group militants

Chief State Counsel Ricardo Paras said Saturday that the U.S. government has requested Russel Salic to be extradited to face terrorism financing charges. The request is pending in a Manila court.

Paras said the department of justice will decide whether to let Salic face criminal complaints first in the Philippines or be allowed to be flown to the U.S. to answer terrorism allegations there.

U.S. prosecutors said Friday that Salic was part of a disrupted 2016 plot to carry out terror attacks in New York City.

