Costco Wholesale announced it will begin delivery services at 376 of its 514 US locations.
Costco Wholesale announced it will begin delivery services at 376 of its 514 US locations. Wilfredo Lee AP
Costco Wholesale announced it will begin delivery services at 376 of its 514 US locations. Wilfredo Lee AP

Nation & World

Costco sees the writing on the well-stocked pantry wall, begins delivery service

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 06, 2017 5:43 PM

Because industrial-sized ketchup won’t deliver itself -- and Amazon keeps proving people would rather buy things online than venture into stores -- the wholesale warehouse store Costco announced it will begin its own delivery services.

The company will offer same-day grocery delivery at 376 of Costco’s 514 US locations, according to Business Insider. The groceries will be delivered in as little as an hour through its partnership with Instacart. Two-day delivery will be offered on nonperishable items -- the giant boxes of cookies and cereal and the like -- for free, on orders over $75.

"We feel good that we've got a few delivery options for our members that frankly are better than the ones they were doing the day before with us, or with Instacart, or with anybody else," Costco CFO Richard Galanti said in a call announcing the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

The changes come as Costco continues to field questions about possible declines in new membership and how it plans to deal with households that have both a Costco membership and an Amazon Prime account. These are questions executives said they get “literally every day,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

While fans of the store are no doubt excited by the prospect of Costco deliveries, shares in the company still fell six 6 percent, according to Reuters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue
Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game 0:35

Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game

View More Video