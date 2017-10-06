Nation & World

APNewsBreak: Bergdahl expected to plead guilty, avoid trial

By JOSH LEDERMAN and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

October 06, 2017 9:59 AM

WASHINGTON

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl (boh BURG'-dahl) is expected to plead guilty soon to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy rather than face trial for leaving his Afghanistan post.

That's according to two individuals with knowledge of the case.

They tell The Associated Press that Bergdahl will submit the plea later this month and sentencing will start Oct. 23. The individuals weren't authorized to discuss the case and demanded anonymity.

The 31-year-old Bergdahl could face up to five years in prison on the desertion charge and a life sentence for misbehavior.

Bergdahl left his Afghanistan post in 2009 and was held captive by the Taliban for about five years. He was released in 2014 in a prisoner swap for five Taliban detainees, sparking an emotional debate about negotiating with hostage takers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue
Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game 0:35

Watch superintendent depants school board member in prank at football game

View More Video