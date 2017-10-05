Did Las Vegas gunman target other music festivals?

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:39 KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood 1:38 Matchmaker or bait-and-switch? 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 8:09 Facebook Live with Terez Paylor and Chiefs WR Albert Wilson 1:24 Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police