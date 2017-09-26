HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ is ending with Season 5, hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines announce

HGTV’s popular series “Fixer Upper” is coming to an end, hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on their blog Tuesday.

And no, this is not one of those fake news reports that have dogged the couple for months.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the couple wrote in a joint blog post.

“Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The fifth season, which begins in November on HGTV, is the “perfect finale,” they said, because they “laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back.”

They called their time on TV “an amazing adventure.”

“We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” they wrote.

“This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

In a statement, HGTV said the network has been on an “incredible journey” with the couple for five years, according to E! News.

“It takes a huge amount of time and creative energy to make a phenomenal series like ‘Fixer Upper.’ We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV.

“Fans can expect that the upcoming season of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be the best season ever and we can’t wait for it to hit the air later this year.”