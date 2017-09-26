Parent rams teacher with his car after being denied entrance to school parking lot

A parent in Surrey, England drove at a teacher that was not allowing him access to the school parking lot.
The event occurred at the Winston Churchill School in Working, Surrey.
22-year-old Rainer Schoeman was jailed for ten days after striking the teacher with his car. The teacher, Gareth McCarthy, was forced to the hood of the Volkswagen when Schoeman accelerated. McCarthy was then thrown to the ground.
In the video you can see McCarthy standing between the gates of the school entrance and talking with Schoeman inside of the car.
Jason Boatright: 816-234-4053, @TheJasonBoat
Comments