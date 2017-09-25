This Red Lobster got senior citizens loaded, lawsuit claims, and one broke her hip

An 82-year-old woman in the Houston area is suing Red Lobster for getting her so drunk she fell down in the parking lot and broke her hip.
Marlene Spencer, who lives at a senior center near the restaurant in Webster, Texas, wound up in the hospital for six days and underwent a total hip replacement, according to the lawsuit filed last week. The incident occurred in March.
Spencer’s daughter claims she had talked to restaurant management several times about over-serving her mother, the lawsuit claims, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The lawsuit alleges that other residents from Brookdale Senior Living Care at Clear Lake have been over-served by the restaurant, too.
“This was an ongoing problem that Ms. Spencer’s daughter tried to quell, but to no avail,” the lawsuit says. “This has been a recurring problem with multiple Brookdale residents.”
Spencer walked to the restaurant from the senior center on or about March 27, according to Inside Edition.
When she walked out, the 113-pound woman had a 0.31 blood alcohol level, the lawsuit alleges, nearly four times the legal limit.
She claims the restaurant was negligent by continuing to serve her alcohol when “she was obviously intoxicated to the extent she presented a clear danger to herself and others.”
“Ms. Spencer did not even make it out of the parking lot of Red Lobster,” the lawsuit says.
When she fell, she broke her right hip and right arm, and hit her head on the ground, the lawsuit alleges.
She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The senior living center found out a few hours later when the restaurant called to leave a message for a companion of Spencer’s, according to the lawsuit.
Spencer is suing for past and future conscious pain and suffering, mental anguish and medical expenses, according to “Inside Edition.” She is seeking unspecified damages.
“Red Lobster has strict policies and procedures when it comes to the service of alcohol. We take these guidelines very seriously and ensure our team members are properly trained and follow these procedures when serving alcohol,” the restaurant said in a statement to LawNewz.com, without commenting further.
Comments