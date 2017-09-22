‘Sweet Tooth Bandit’ steals more than $2,000 worth of candy from convenience store

More Videos 0:14 Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Pause 2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 4:01 Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.' 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:25 Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:11 Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Suspect steals thousands of dollars in candy from convenience store Garfield Heights Police Department released video showing a man who they think is a suspect in a series of thefts from a Garfield Heights, Ohio, convenience store. More than $2,000 in candy has been reported missing. Garfield Heights Police Department released video showing a man who they think is a suspect in a series of thefts from a Garfield Heights, Ohio, convenience store. More than $2,000 in candy has been reported missing. Garfield Heights Police Department

