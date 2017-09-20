Six guests wore the same dress to this wedding. Good thing the bride laughed

The only women usually allowed to wear the same dress at a wedding are the bridesmaids.
Thou shalt not upstage the bride.
These six women in Sydney, Australia missed that memo.
They showed up to the same wedding on Saturday wearing the same darn dress.
Never miss a local story.
“I’ve heard of two women, maybe three, wearing the same dress, but six? You couldn’t make it up,” the bride, Julia Mammone, told the Telegraph in London.
“At first there were a few dirty looks among the girls in the same dress who didn’t know whether to laugh it off or go home and get changed. In the end we all cracked up about it. It’s every girl’s worst nightmare. What else can you do?”
What else can you do? Well, for starters, the bride could have made them go home and change, but she didn’t.
She could have banished them from posing in group photos, but she didn’t.
She could have punished them by withholding cake.
But Mammone and the women had fun with the quirky sight gag.
The oops went viral when one of the guests, Debbie Speranza, posted a group photo on the Facebook page of Forever New, the Australian brand that sells the dress.
“You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can inquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event,” Speranza wrote. “No we are NOT the bridesmaids just the guests ... think I deserve a gift voucher for all this advertisement.”
People suspected a set-up, but the women swore they staged nothing, though the odds of this ever happening are surely astronomical.
“My cousin and I walked into the reception and saw each other (in the same dress) and started laughing,” Speranza told the Telegraph. “But then another walked in ... and then another one ... and another.
“It wasn’t a set-up ... I only knew one of the six women. Three were from the bride’s side and three from the groom.”
The Debbie Lace pencil dress costs $160 but these women are apparently savvy shoppers. Four paid $128 for their dresses; two paid $120.
The dress has reportedly been popular with wedding guests overseas this season.
Mammone, the bride, told the “Today” show that her bridesmaids didn’t mind being upstaged.
“Luckily I am surrounded by women with such a great sense of humor,” the bride said.
Speranza, though, appears to be done with the fun. She’s been flooded with interview requests from media around the world and addressed them on her Facebook page Tuesday.
“Ok so now this has all got a tad overwhelming for all of us and as happy as we are that its given a lot of people a much needed laugh in these times, it's also gone way past what we expected,” she wrote.
“So Thank you to all of those that saw the lighter side and for your kind words and media requests but I'm sorry it has to stop now.”
Comments