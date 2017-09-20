More Videos

Watch as trooper leaps, saves suicidal man from jumping off bridge

Watch as trooper leaps, saves suicidal man from jumping off bridge

  • Surveillance video shows the last moments of Chicago teen's life

    Rosemont Police have released surveillance footage that shows Kenneka Jenkins stumbling alone through a hotel kitchen, where she would later be found dead in the freezer.

Nation & World

Video shows Chicago teen stumbling through hotel before her body was found in freezer

Associated Press

September 20, 2017 10:26 AM

Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Facebook Live video appears to show 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago sitting on a bed with other people nearby in a 9th-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont.

Jenkins' body was found in the walk-in freezer Sunday, about 24 hours after concerned relatives contacted the hotel and police.

Jenkins' mother, Teresa Jenkins, says police told her that her daughter was intoxicated when she let herself into the freezer where she died. An autopsy has been conducted but a cause of death hasn't been determined.

