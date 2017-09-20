Video shows Chicago teen stumbling through hotel before her body was found in freezer

More Videos 2:11 Watch as trooper leaps, saves suicidal man from jumping off bridge Pause 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:31 City councilman Jermaine Reed, a member of the KCI terminal selection committee, discusses problems with the process 0:53 Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 2:36 Chris Jones holds court on Chargers' dinky stadium, Phillip Rivers and more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Surveillance video shows the last moments of Chicago teen's life Rosemont Police have released surveillance footage that shows Kenneka Jenkins stumbling alone through a hotel kitchen, where she would later be found dead in the freezer. Rosemont Police have released surveillance footage that shows Kenneka Jenkins stumbling alone through a hotel kitchen, where she would later be found dead in the freezer. Rosemont Police Department

