Missouri man faked cancer to scam women out of money, exes say

A Missouri man faked a terminal cancer diagnosis to take advantage of women, three of his exes claim.
Dubbed “cancer Casanova” and the “cancer conman” by news outlets, Ken Boyer, 60, is now living in Missouri with his most recent wife, Michelle Kimbrel, according to Inside Edition.
Boyer wooed Kimbrel while living in Florida, reconnecting with her online. He had known Kimbrel years earlier, and he told her he was battling stage 4 liver cancer and living alone.
“I said, ‘No, you are not. I’ll take a leave of absence from work. I’ll talk to them and see what I can do. I will take care of you,’ ” Kimbrel told Click Orlando.
Shortly after she arrived, Boyer proposed to her, and video of their May wedding went viral.
But the news coverage that followed galvanized three women to reveal the mistreatment they said they’d experienced with Boyer. They said they had all been dating Boyer around the same time he was wooing Kimbrel.
He told all the women a similar story: that he had stage 4 cancer and would soon die.
“He broke me,” Barbara Jones told Inside Edition. “I’ll never, ever be the same person I was before.”
Jones has filed a civil suit alleging Boyer owes her $22,000, according to Inside Edition.
When Lisa Guerrero, an Inside Edition reporter, confronted Boyer on camera outside his home, he told her, “I have a gun and a permit to use it.”
The footage shows Boyer holding a small handgun.
When asked if he has cancer, Boyer said, “It ain’t none of your fu----- business.”
