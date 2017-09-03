German election: Merkel, rival Schulz set for only TV debate

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo Social Democrats' leader and top candidate for the German elections in September Martin Schulz speaks during a meeting of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her center-left rival Martin Schulz are preparing for their only televised election debate Sunday Sept. 3, 2017 ahead of the country’s Sept. 24 vote. Merkel, who heads the center-right Christian Democrats, has been stepping up her campaign in recent weeks as she seeks a fourth term leading Europe’s biggest economy. Michael Probst,file AP Photo