Nation & World

Trump attends church service on National Day of Prayer

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 9:50 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is attending a church service on a National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at St. John's Church, an Episcopal church near the White House, on Sunday morning.

Trump had declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims and recovery efforts in Texas and Louisiana. In his official proclamation he called on "Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers today for all those harmed by Hurricane Harvey."

Trump made a second visit on Saturday to communities devastated by Harvey, traveling to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The White House has asked Congress to approve $7.9 billion for initial relief efforts when lawmakers return to Washington on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond 0:53

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond
Video: Animal rights activist gored by bull he was trying to protect 0:57

Video: Animal rights activist gored by bull he was trying to protect
Carjacking suspect loses pants while being dragged by car he tried to steal 0:46

Carjacking suspect loses pants while being dragged by car he tried to steal

View More Video