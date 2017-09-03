Kenya opposition leader refuses to share power

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses a crowd of his supporters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election victory last month was thrown out Friday by Kenya's Supreme Court, which ordered new voting within 60 days in a stunning decision that plunged the East African country back into political chaos and gave new hope to opposition candidate Raila Odinga. Ben Curtis AP Photo