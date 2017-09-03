Nation & World

September 3, 2017 7:06 AM

Suspected militants kill 2 police in attack on Kenyan church

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's police say two officers were killed when gunmen attacked them at a church they were guarding by Kenya's Indian Ocean coast.

Coast Police Chief Larry Kieng said Sunday gunmen on a motorcycle shot the two officers, killing one on the spot and the other died of injuries at a hospital. He said the gunmen took the officers' guns and drove off.

Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab is suspected as it has carried out similar attacks in Kenya in revenge for Kenyan troops fighting the extremist rebels in Somalia. Kenya's security forces have managed to limit al-Shabab's attacks to areas near the Somalia border in the past year.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park 1:58

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

Pause
C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

David Beaty evaluates QB Peyton Bender's debut 0:51

David Beaty evaluates QB Peyton Bender's debut

Mizzou Minute: Breaking down Mizzou's football opener 4:03

Mizzou Minute: Breaking down Mizzou's football opener

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain 1:00

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Chase Harrell describes flashy catch against Southeast Missouri State 0:33

Chase Harrell describes flashy catch against Southeast Missouri State

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago 1:52

A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago

  • Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond

    The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond

View more video

Nation & World