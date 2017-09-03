Italy police nab refugee as last suspect in beach gang rape

In this photo taken on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, a man is escorted by police officers after being arrested in Rimini, Italy. Police in Italy say they've arrested a Congolese refugee as the fourth suspect in gang rapes at a beach resort. Rimini police chief Maurizio Improta says the man was caught Sunday morning on a train about to leave a nearby town. On Saturday, the other three suspects, all minors, including two Moroccan teenage brothers, were detained in the rape of a Polish tourist, the savage beating of her companion and the rape of a Peruvian woman shortly after the first attack. ANSA via AP Manuel Migliorini