Nation & World

September 2, 2017 2:32 PM

Cambodia arrests opposition leader, alleging treason

By TODD PITMAN and SOPHENG CHEANG Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Police in Cambodia arrested the leader of the country's main opposition party in a surprise raid on his home early Sunday, and the government issued a statement shortly afterward accusing him of treason.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha was taken away in handcuffs after more than 100 officers arrived at his home around midnight in the capital, Phnom Penh, according to his daughter, Monovithya Kem.

Monovithya, who is also a member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, said on Twitter that police did not have a warrant for her father's arrest.

The government said in a statement that it had evidence indicating Kem Sokha had conspired with foreign powers against Cambodia and called the actions "treason."

The government of Hun Sen, an authoritarian leader who has held on to power in Cambodia for more than three decades, has put increasing legal pressure on its critics, the media and political opponents ahead of national elections in 2018.

Legal threats forced Kem Sokha's predecessor, Sam Rainsy, to resign this year from the Cambodia National Rescue Party that he had led. Nationwide local elections will be held in June, and a general election next year.

Nation & World