Venezuela bars opposition activist from traveling to Europe

5:39 A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season Pause

1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

1:58 Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

1:52 A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

1:42 Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind

1:52 A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago

3:24 Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful'

2:07 Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes