Nation & World

September 2, 2017 9:12 AM

The Latest: Trump says Harvey has 'profoundly' affected US

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harvey (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Harvey "has profoundly affected our entire nation" and he's praising what he calls "heroic efforts" in the wake of the devastating storm.

Trump is carrying a message to victims as he prepares for his trip Saturday to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

As he says in his weekly radio address: "We are with you every single step of the way. We will help you recover. We will help you rebuild. We will support you today, tomorrow, and the day after."

Trump was in Texas earlier in the week, too, and he says he saw "a spirit of love, determination and resolve. A spirit, that even when wounded, never gives up, never gives in, never loses hope."

He says storm victims face " a long and difficult path" ahead, but he says that "we are stronger than the obstacles in our path."

___

3:10 a.m.

When President Donald Trump made his first visit to Texas after Harvey, he brought plenty of optimism and swagger.

And when he makes a second trip later Saturday, he'll get a chance to return with empathy.

Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey the damage.

The White House says he'll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation. He's also expected to meet with volunteers.

Those elements were missing from his first visit to the region on Tuesday. He was criticized as being off-key for a presidential trip to discuss communities in crisis.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago 1:52

A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago

Pause
Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park 1:58

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through 2:51

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other' 0:42

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other'

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

KC school district retaliated when he blew whistle on illegal activity, lawsuit alleges 1:05

KC school district retaliated when he blew whistle on illegal activity, lawsuit alleges

Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind 1:42

Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:37

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful' 3:24

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful'

  • Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond

    The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond

View more video

Nation & World