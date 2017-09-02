German election: Merkel, Schulz gear up for TV showdown

1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods Pause

5:39 A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

1:58 Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

1:52 A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago

1:52 A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

1:42 Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind

1:05 KC school district retaliated when he blew whistle on illegal activity, lawsuit alleges

2:51 Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through