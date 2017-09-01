Nation & World

Bomb targeting anti-Taliban elder kills 3 in NW Pakistan

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 12:56 AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A Pakistani government administrator says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying an anti-Taliban tribal elder in the northwest, killing him, his son and another person.

Mahmood Khan says three people were also wounded in Friday's attack in the town of Ambar in Mohmand Province, a tribal region.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but suspicion fell on local Taliban militants who often target pro-government elders there.

Mohmand is located about 75 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar.

Pakistani authorities have carried out several military operations in the country's tribal regions bordering Afghanistan in recent years in an effort to kill or capture local militants, but violence has continued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond 0:53

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond
Video: Animal rights activist gored by bull he was trying to protect 0:57

Video: Animal rights activist gored by bull he was trying to protect
Carjacking suspect loses pants while being dragged by car he tried to steal 0:46

Carjacking suspect loses pants while being dragged by car he tried to steal

View More Video