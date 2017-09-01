Judge tosses most serious charges in Penn State frat death

From right, Evelyn Piazza, attorney Tom Kline and Jim Piazza and walk toward the courthouse before a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of Timothy Piazza, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Piazza, a 19-year-old sophomore, suffered severe head and abdominal injuries last February, after consuming a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly. Help wasn't summoned until the next morning, and he later died at a hospital. Centre Daily Times via AP Phoebe Sheehan