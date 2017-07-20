Why did a goat break through a window at a Colorado business?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Watch a goat bust through the windows of a Colorado business Pause 1:34 Couple uses baby to steal man's wallet 3:03 Watch this traffic stop turn into a marriage proposal 1:31 Watch: Why was Grapevine, Texas woman stopped by cops 1:06 Watch as police crush dozens of ATVs, dirt bikes 2:08 Watch helicopter rescue of fallen rock climber 1:35 Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales 1:12 SUV lands on top of house in St. Louis 1:11 Three suspects caught on dramatic surveillance video robbing Church's Chicken in Oklahoma 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email An Argonics Inc. employee saw broken glass and assumed they'd been robbed, until they checked the surveillance footage. The video shows a goat breaking the glass doors of a Colorado business. Argonics Inc.

An Argonics Inc. employee saw broken glass and assumed they'd been robbed, until they checked the surveillance footage. The video shows a goat breaking the glass doors of a Colorado business. Argonics Inc.