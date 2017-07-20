Why did a goat break through a window at a Colorado business?

Kids these days.
A surveillance video released by Argonics Inc., a Louisville, Colo., company, shows a goat breaking the glass windows in their office.
At first employees thought they were victims of a crime until reviewing footage with local police.
“For 20 minutes he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it, and then he left and came back and decided to break the other side too,” Greg Cappert, an engineer for the company told local Denver station Fox 31. “I don’t know why. That was just to be mean I guess.”
The goat was one of several roaming loose in the area. This one decided to break from the pack and do some damage.
Just why would a goat decide to do this? National Geographic may have an explanation.
“He probably did it for fun!” says Susan Schoenian, a sheep and goat specialist at the University of Maryland, told National Geographic.
Schoenian explained that goats are curious and independent, often using their horns to head-butt objects that interest them.
The specialist also doubted the goat saw its reflection in the mirror.
“Do they see well enough to see their reflection?” Schoenian said in the National Geographic article. “I’m skeptical.”
