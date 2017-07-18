Watch: Police crush 62 illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

It was demolition day for dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes in the Washington, D.C. area Saturday, July 15.
The Metropolitan Police Department crushed 62 illegal off-road vehicles, totally 14,800 pounds of metal, the WTOP reported.
Many of the vehicles were seized due to involvement in crimes, while others were abandoned. Most of the vehicles did not have registrations and owners did not attempt to claim them.
“We hope those who illegally and recklessly operate these vehicles will see this as a symbolic gesture that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated in the District of Columbia,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a release published by WTOP.
