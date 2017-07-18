The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., crushed 62 ATVs and dirt bikes Saturday that had been confiscated and believed to be involved in illegal activity. Metropolitan Police Department
The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., crushed 62 ATVs and dirt bikes Saturday that had been confiscated and believed to be involved in illegal activity. Metropolitan Police Department

Nation & World

July 18, 2017 2:00 PM

Watch: Police crush 62 illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

It was demolition day for dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes in the Washington, D.C. area Saturday, July 15.

The Metropolitan Police Department crushed 62 illegal off-road vehicles, totally 14,800 pounds of metal, the WTOP reported.

Many of the vehicles were seized due to involvement in crimes, while others were abandoned. Most of the vehicles did not have registrations and owners did not attempt to claim them.

“We hope those who illegally and recklessly operate these vehicles will see this as a symbolic gesture that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated in the District of Columbia,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a release published by WTOP.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as police crush dozens of ATVs, dirt bikes

View More Video

Nation & World Videos