Her gender was revealed with a Salvy splash. Then she arrived with a splash of her own

Earlier this year Rebecca Raymond, a big Kansas City Royals fan who lives in Altoona, Kan., used a pink Salvy splash to tell her husband she was pregnant with a girl.
Turns out, the baby arrived on June 23 with a splash of her own.
Because Raymond’s blood pressure was high, the doctor decided to induce labor two weeks early. Everything was going fine that night. It looked like Raymond, 23, would be able to have the baby naturally.
But then Raymond stopped dilating. The baby, stuck sideways in the bullpen, just wasn’t budging. The doctor, who had not had a failed induction all year, told Raymond she had to have a C-section.
Charlotte Ann arrived at 11:29 p.m., all 8 pounds, 7 ounces of her.
In February, Raymond mixed up a cocktail of strawberry Kool-Aid, glitter and confetti to duplicate one of Salvador Perez’s famous splashes to tell her husband, Tyler, 21, they were having a girl.
(As baseball-themed gender reveals go, it was a lot more successful than this one.)
Were going to do the exploding baseball, but it's too common. So I Salvy Splashed my husband #SalvySplash #GenderReveal #KCroyals #ItsAGirl pic.twitter.com/saD3lKBmkf— Rebecca Ann Raymond (@rraymond628) February 19, 2017
The Raymonds live three hours away from Kauffman Stadium in Altoona, Kan., but make the drive every year for their birthdays and as many games as they can.
The nursery was already decked out in a Royals theme, and by the time Charlotte arrived last month, she owned more Royals gear than mom and dad combined, joked Raymond, who works at a day treatment program in Independence, Kan.
She isn’t sure that she and her husband, who is finishing paramedics school, will have time to take Charlotte to a game this season. But they plan to take her to spring training next year, a first for them all.
The family dog, a Huskie named Moose after Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, has already become a watchful sidekick to the baby, nudging at her cradle to calm her when she cries.
Coincidentally, Raymond was pregnant at the same time as her twin sister, Tabbitha Patchett.
Her sister delivered a baby girl, too, named Jolene Louise, two weeks after Charlotte was born.
Raymond’s sister and her fiancé, August Ritzmann, do not root for the Royals; the St. Louis Cardinals are No. 1 in their home.
But that won’t stop Raymond from buying her new niece something in Royal blue.
“They’ll probably use it as a burp rag,” she laughed.
