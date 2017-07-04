Pyeongchang Olympics are icy path to warmer Korean relations

FILE - In this Feb 12, 2010 file photo, North Korea's Song Chol Ri carries the flag during the opening ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, Canada. Seven months ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics, many in South Korea, including new liberal President Moon Jae-in, hope to use the Games as a venue to promote peace with rival North Korea. To do so, the North’s participation is essential, but an ongoing nuclear tension and a lack of winter sports athletes in North Korea could ruin the attempts at reconciliation. Mark Baker, File AP Photo