French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita during the opening session of G5 Shel force summit in Bamako, Mali, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Macron is meeting with heads of state from five nations across Africa's Sahel region to strengthen a new 5,000-strong regional force meant to counter a growing threat from extremists who have targeted tourist resorts and other high-profile areas.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita during the opening session of G5 Shel force summit in Bamako, Mali, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Macron is meeting with heads of state from five nations across Africa's Sahel region to strengthen a new 5,000-strong regional force meant to counter a growing threat from extremists who have targeted tourist resorts and other high-profile areas. Baba Ahmed AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita during the opening session of G5 Shel force summit in Bamako, Mali, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Macron is meeting with heads of state from five nations across Africa's Sahel region to strengthen a new 5,000-strong regional force meant to counter a growing threat from extremists who have targeted tourist resorts and other high-profile areas. Baba Ahmed AP Photo

Nation & World

July 02, 2017 8:20 AM

French president vows support in Sahel anti-extremist fight

By BABA AHMED Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali

France on Sunday promised strong support for a new multinational force that will carry out military operations against extremists in Africa's vast Sahel region, while President Emmanuel Macron met in Mali with leaders from the five regional countries involved.

Macron said France will provide military support for operations as well as 70 tactical vehicles and communication equipment.

Leaders from Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — known as the G5 — must clarify their roles and contributions for the 5,000-strong force to attract more support from outside countries, Macron said.

"We cannot hide behind words, and must take actions," he said.

Emphasizing the threat, the recently formed extremist group Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, based in Mali, on Saturday released a proof-of-life video showing six foreign hostages seized in the region in recent years.

The new anti-terror force, meant to be operational in the next few months, will operate in the region along with a 12,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, which has become the deadliest in the world, and France's own 5,000-strong Barkhane military operation, its largest overseas mission.

The European Union already has pledged some 50 million euros ($57 million) in support of the new G5 force. Sunday's meetings are meant to lay out next steps and find more financial backing.

In mid-June, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution welcoming the deployment of the new force. The U.N., however, will not contribute financially.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance footage of Gavin Long's ambush of Baton Rouge officers made public

Surveillance footage of Gavin Long's ambush of Baton Rouge officers made public 3:11

Surveillance footage of Gavin Long's ambush of Baton Rouge officers made public
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos