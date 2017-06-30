Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children

FILE - This June 18, 2014, file photo shows U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents work at a processing facility in Brownsville,Texas. A new "surge initiative" aims to identify and arrest the adult sponsors of unaccompanied minors who paid coyotes or other smuggling operations to bring young people across the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed Thursday, June 29, 2017. Eric Gay, Pool, File AP Photo