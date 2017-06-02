Watch as NYPD officer dons ballet slippers and fulfills a dream of dancing

As a child, Margarette Gulinello dreamed of becoming a ballerina. Due to family circumstances she was unable to accomplish that goal.
Now she dons boots while serving as an officer in the New York City Police Department. However, she has found a way to return to her first love, ballet.
“The courage that it takes to dance on stage is the same courage it takes for us everyday to put this uniform on and go outside and deal with the public and protect the public not knowing what’s going to happen,” Gulinello said in a YouTube video made by the NYPD.
Comments