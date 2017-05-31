AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump abandoning global climate pact? Decision 'very soon'
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. allies around the world sounded alarms Wednesday as President Donald Trump seemed close to pulling the United States out of the landmark Paris climate accord. Trump himself kept everyone in suspense on the question of staying or leaving, saying he was still listening to "a lot of people both ways" but promising a decision "very soon."
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact — fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges — though top aides were divided. And the final decision may not be entirely clear-cut: Aides were still deliberating on "caveats in the language," one official said.
Everyone cautioned that no decision was final until Trump announced it. The president has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from both inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.
Abandoning the pact would isolate the U.S. from a raft of international allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions in nearly 200 nations. While traveling abroad last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the Vatican. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russia among the world's industrialized economies.
American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay. They include Apple, Google and Walmart. Even fossil fuel companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell say the United States should abide by the deal.
Analysts: Leaving climate deal likely wouldn't add US jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy.
Many economists have big doubts.
They say the agreement would likely help create about as many jobs in renewable energy as it might cost in polluting industries. Should the United States pull out of the pact and seek to protect old-school jobs in coal and oil, it would risk losing the chance to lead the world in developing environmentally friendly technology — and generate the jobs that come with it. What's more, over the haul, climate change itself threatens to impose huge costs on the economy.
"Withdrawing from the Paris agreement is hardly going to create jobs in the U.S.," says Cary Coglianese, professor at the University of Pennsylvania and editor of the book "Does Regulation Kill Jobs?" ''While specific environmental regulations can sometimes lead to job losses, they also can and do lead to job gains — with the result being roughly a wash."
The Paris agreement has drawn surprising support from major companies, from oil giants like Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell to other corporate giants like Walmart and Apple.
House committee issues subpoenas; Comey OK'd to testify
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee said Wednesday it is issuing subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as their businesses, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.
In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee has issued three others — to the National Security Agency, the FBI and the CIA — for information about requests that government officials made to "unmask" the identities of U.S. individuals named in classified intelligence reports, according to a congressional aide.
The subpoenas were announced as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
At a Wednesday briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said inquiries about the Russia investigation must be directed to Marc Kasowitz, another of Trump's personal attorneys. It marked the first time the White House had officially acknowledged that outside counsel had been retained. Calls and emails to Kasowitz's New York firm were not immediately returned Wednesday.
The Comey associate, who wasn't authorized to discuss details of the testimony and spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to discuss the content of Comey's planned testimony. The associate did say that Robert Mueller, whom the Justice Department appointed earlier this month to lead the government's inquiry, is allowing Comey to make certain statements.
Painful words: How a 1980 letter fueled the opioid epidemic
Nearly 40 years ago, a respected doctor wrote a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine with some very good news: Out of nearly 40,000 patients given powerful pain drugs in a Boston hospital, only four addictions were documented.
Doctors had been wary of opioids, fearing patients would get hooked. Reassured by the letter, which called this "rare" in those with no history of addiction, they pulled out their prescription pads and spread the good news in their own published reports.
And that is how a one-paragraph letter with no supporting information helped seed a nationwide epidemic of misuse of drugs like Vicodin and OxyContin by convincing doctors that opioids were safer than we now know them to be.
On Wednesday, the journal published an editor's note about the 1980 letter and an analysis from Canadian researchers of how often it has been cited — more than 600 times, often inaccurately. Most used it as evidence that addiction was rare, and most did not say it only concerned hospitalized patients, not outpatient or chronic pain situations such as bad backs and severe arthritis that opioids came to be used for.
"This pain population with no abuse history is literally at no risk for addiction," one citation said. "There have been studies suggesting that addiction rarely evolves in the setting of painful conditions," said another.
Train stabbing survivor: Portland has 'white savior complex'
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who was stabbed in the neck while trying to stop a man from shouting anti-Muslim insults at two young women on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train said Wednesday that the city should focus on the girls, not him.
An emotional Micah Fletcher said in a six-minute video on his Facebook page that Portland has a "white savior complex" and residents are heaping praise on him, but the real victims are the women. He says they must be traumatized from being targets of hate and from the deaths of two other men who also tried to intervene Friday.
"These people need to be reminded that this is about them, that they are the real victims here," he said.
Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of stabbing to death Ricky Best, 53, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23. Prosecutors say he attacked them after they confronted him for harassing two young black women, one of whom wore a Muslim head covering.
Fletcher, a 21-year-old student at Portland State University and a poet, also stood up to Christian. His wound was within millimeters of being fatal, court documents say. He has been released from the hospital and attended Christian's first court hearing, where a scar on his neck was visible.
Truck bomb kills 90, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide attacker struck the fortified heart of the Afghan capital with a massive truck bomb Wednesday, killing 90 people, wounding 400 and raising new fears about the government's ability to protect its citizens nearly 16 years into a war with insurgents.
The bomber drove into Kabul's heavily guarded diplomatic quarter during the morning rush hour, leaving behind a bloody scene of chaos and destruction in one of the worst attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2014.
Most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children, said Ismail Kawasi, spokesman of the public health ministry. But the dead also included Afghan security guards at the facilities, including the U.S. Embassy, while 11 American contractors were wounded — none with life-threatening injuries, a U.S. State Department official said.
"I have been to many attacks, taken wounded people out of many blast sites, but I can say I have ever seen such a horrible attack as I saw this morning," ambulance driver Alef Ahmadzai told The Associated Press. "Everywhere was on fire and so many people were in critical condition."
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which came in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The Taliban flatly denied any involvement in an email to news outlets and condemned all attacks against civilians.
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. The driver died of his wounds Tuesday after giving police a description of the attacker that led to her arrest.
A prosecutor read in court a description of the attack that said Eliza Wasni simply climbed into a car driven by 34-year-old Grant Nelson, and stabbed him and hacked him to death early Tuesday morning. The judge ordered the girl, who was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, held without bond.
The 2-page description offers no reason for the attack, but portrays Wasni as a calm girl who "nonchalantly" could be seen walking through Walmart, the knives in hand, before she walked outside without paying.
Prosecutors said that Nelson, a resident of Wilmette, picked the girl up shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in Lincolnwood. It was her third ride in an Uber vehicle in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Two minutes after he began driving, prosecutors said that Wasni began stabbing Nelson from the back seat. Nelson was able to pull over and ran into a nearby condominium building, where he screamed, "Help me, help me! I'm going to die!" until residents called 911.
Wasni climbed into the front seat of Nelson's blood-splattered silver sedan and drove away, striking a median in the road. She jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
Criminal expert: Tiger Woods made mistake issuing statement
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Another public embarrassment for Tiger Woods is shifting to the legal side following his arrest in Florida on a DUI charge, with one criminal expert suggesting Woods made a mistake by claiming publicly that prescription medicine was to blame.
On the eve of the Memorial Tournament, which Woods won a record five times, PGA Tour players who grew up admiring his dominance in golf wished for the best.
Commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour would be there to help him.
"I think Tiger's statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn't happen again, I think says everything," Monahan told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "He's a member of our family, and we're going to do everything we can to help and support him."
Jupiter Police on patrol at 2 a.m. Monday noticed a Mercedes pulled awkwardly to the side of the road with the engine running, the brake lights on and a right turn signal blinking. Both tires on the left side of the car were flat, and police described fresh damage to the driver's side.
LeBron James' Los Angeles home vandalized with slur
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James wanted to be with his family, to hug his wife and three kids back in Ohio.
Visibly shaken by an event he couldn't control, Cleveland's star struggled Wednesday to focus on his seventh straight NBA Finals or the Golden State Warriors.
For the game's best player, basketball was overshadowed by racism.
On the eve of the Cavaliers and Warriors meeting for the third straight year, police said James' mansion in Los Angeles was vandalized in the morning with a racial slur spray painted onto the front gate.
Nearly a year since he sat at the same podium inside Oracle Arena and addressed Muhammad Ali's impact as an activist following the heavyweight champion's death, James discussed the daily challenges of being black in the U.S.
