Body cam video shows goat being taken into police custody

1:15 U.S. successfully 'intercepts and destroys' target in missile test Pause

1:21 Police officer reunited with retired officer who helped her as a child

1:18 Watch these five suspects ransack victim’s bedroom

1:24 Carjacking suspect tosses driver from car, unable to drive manual transmission

2:25 Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway

1:23 Surveillance video shows man lurking near a home in Lenexa

2:54 How to get out of a speeding ticket

1:58 Surveillance video: Police seek info on brazen thieves who stole television off porch

2:52 Video captures hiker being hoisted after fall near South Lake Tahoe