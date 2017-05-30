The Cape Coral, Fla., Police Department shared a video showing officers capturing a goat free roaming the streets and putting into their patrol car. The Cape Coral, Fla., Police Department
May 30, 2017 11:31 AM

Body cam video shows goat being taken into police custody

Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

The officers nicknamed this suspect Bill and told him several times to “chill.”

Body cam video from a Cape Coral, Fla., police officer captures the scene as he and other officers save a goat who was free roaming near a busy highway last week.

“Some of the subjects we deal with out there are real animals,” the department stated on their YouTube channel. “Sometimes, police work provides you humorous moments.”

Audio picked up by the officer’s microphone as “Chill Bill” was being wrangled into the backseat of the patrol car:

“Chill Bill is going in the back of the car.”

“He’s a goat he’s not deaf.”

“Billy stop resisting. Get in the car. Stop resisting.”

“You are going to have to drive carefully.”

“Billy, what are you doing? You are getting a little wild. Billy …”

“Sit down in the car, Billy, Sit down.”

No tasers were deployed in this incident and eventually officers delivered the goat to an agricultural deputy.

