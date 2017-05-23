Rio Olympic planning assailed for 'white elephant' venues

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2017 file photo shows seats jumbled in a pile inside Maracana stadium, the historic stadium, site of the opening and closing ceremony, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A federal prosecutor looking into last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics says many of the venues "are white elephants" that were built with "no planning." The scathing report offered Monday, May 22, 2017, at a public hearing confirms what The Associated Press reported several months after the games ended. Many of the venues are empty, boarded up, and have no tenants or income with the maintenance costs dumped on the federal government. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo