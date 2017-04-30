Nation & World

April 30, 2017 2:25 PM

Venezuela's Maduro hikes minimum wage amid rising protests

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is hiking salaries and handing out free homes as he tries to counter a strengthening protest movement calling for his removal.

Maduro said on his Sunday TV show that the minimum wage will rise 60 percent starting May 1. Workers will earn at least 200,000 bolivars per month including food subsidies, or less than $50 at the black market exchange rate.

It's the third wage increase this year as triple-digit inflation erodes workers' savings.

The president also watched as authorities in several states handed over the keys to hundreds of new apartments.

Nearly 30 people have died in April from violence related to protests demanding the departure of Maduro, who critics say has violated democratic norms. Maduro accused his opponents of conspiring to overthrow him.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C.

Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 1:45

Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C.
Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof 0:49

Bodycam video shows police officer saving man from jumping off roof
Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 0:45

Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach

View More Video

Nation & World Videos