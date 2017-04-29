Nation & World

April 29, 2017 7:41 PM

12 hazing complaints since 2014 confirmed at Marine base

The Associated Press
BEAUFORT, S.C.

Officials at the Marine Corps' training base in South Carolina say half of 24 hazing complaints investigated since 2014 have been confirmed.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2oKf3TG) that documents obtained through a public records request show the complaints involve all four of Parris Island's training battalions.

The newspapers have so far received heavily redacted documents from 15 investigations. Depot officials did not specify which 12 of them were substantiated.

One investigation found a "staggering level of misconduct" and recommended three Marines for courts-martial after trainees reported being choked, hit in the face, kicked in the stomach, and slammed into walls by their drill instructors in February 2015.

