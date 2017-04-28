Nation & World

April 28, 2017 8:42 AM

UN rights chief to visit Ethiopia after deadly protests

The Associated Press
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

The United Nations says the U.N. human rights chief will visit Ethiopia next month at the invitation of the government, which has rejected U.N. and other outside offers to investigate months of deadly protests.

Ethiopia remains under a state of emergency declared in October after hundreds were killed amid anti-government protests demanding wider political freedoms.

A U.N. statement Friday says Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein will visit the East African nation on May 2-4 and meet the prime minister and other officials along with civil society groups.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn this month rejected U.N. and European Union requests to investigate the protests in which the government says at least 669 people died.

Zeid also will meet with officials from the African Union continental body, which is based in Ethiopia's capital.

